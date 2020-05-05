Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, on Tuesday released a list showing specific amounts of federal relief funds headed to Southwest Washington cities and counties as part of the congressional CARES act.
Herrer Beutler said in a news release she applauded Washington state’s distribution of more than $40 million in coronavirus relief funds.
“Folks across Southwest Washington have been on the front lines fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, and our cities and counties have felt the effects of this outbreak far and wide,” Herrera Beutler said in the press release. “I’m pleased that the funding I helped secure in Congress is going to benefit our communities here at home as they confront the financial impacts of battling COVID and dealing with the closures of their economies.”
Herrera Beutler said the funding will go to Southwest Washington cities and counties with populations under 500,000 to help defray the costs they’ve incurred from responding to the COVID crisis.
She said that in her position as a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, she helped secure this funding for medium- and small-sized counties and cities in order to provide relief for Southwest Washington communities.
Southwest Washington counties coronavirus relief funding:
Clark County: $26,867,500.00
Cowlitz County: $5,992,250.00
Klickitat County: $1,233,650.00
Lewis County: $4,371,400.00
Pacific County: $1,190,200.00
Skamania County: $663,300.00
Wahkiakum County: $250,000.00
Southwest Washington cities coronavirus relief funding:
Battle Ground: $645,600.00
Camas: $722,700.00
La Center: $102,150.00
Ridgefield: $266,850.00
Vancouver: $5,559,000.00
Washougal: $495,000.00
Woodland: $211,600.00
Yacolt: $54,150.00
Castle Rock: $66,450.00
Kalama: $87,000.00
Kelso: $366,600.00
Longview: $1,143,000.00
Bingen: $25,000.00
Goldendale: $106,350.00
White Salmon: $78,300.00
Centralia: $515,100.00
Chehalis: $226,050.00
Morton: $33,750.00
Mossyrock: $25,000.00
Napavine: $59,400.00
Pe Ell: $25,000.00
Toledo: $25,000.00
Vader: $25,000.00
Winlock: $40,200.00
Ilwaco: $28,950.00
Long Beach: $43,650.00
Raymond: $86,550.00
South Bend: $48,750.00
North Bonneville: $30,900.00
Stevenson: $48,600.00
Cathlamet: $25,000.00
(1) comment
The incumbents in this election year like Herrera Beutler are getting a lot of free media while it's pretty tough on the challengers who are nowhere to be seen in the Chronicle. Commissioner Bobby Jackson just got a nice spread, but nothing yet for his challenger Dr. Lindsey Pollock. Let's be fair Chronicle. It is election year - please give the challenging candidates some space.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.