The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that it will provide an additional $11.48 million to Washington state for its response to the novel coronavirus.
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) helped secure the emergency package used to fund these response resources that will help reimburse activities such as the use of test kits, set up of quarantine units, and transportation of individuals to quarantine locations, her office reported.
“With hundreds of cases in Washington state and a confirmed case in Clark County, it’s crucial we eliminate the testing backlog and strengthen quarantining efforts, which is why I’m glad to see the funding I helped put in place coming back to assist here in Southwest Washington,” Herrera Beutler said. “I’ll keep doing everything I can to keep our families and community safe and healthy, and to get the coronavirus under control.”
Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) approved $2.75 million in CDC funding to Washington state’s local and state jurisdictions in response to the novel coronavirus. The funding allocated $1.75 million for data management, lab equipment, supplies, shipping, infection control, and surge staffing, and $1 million to build upon existing influenza activities and surveillance systems in Washington state. This brings the total amount of CDC funding to assist state and local jurisdictions in the fight against the novel coronavirus to $14.23 million.
