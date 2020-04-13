COVID-19 has brought unprecedented health, social and economic challenges to Lewis County. Local families are running out of resources. Already, they are facing bare cupboards and grappling with economic catastrophe.
Twin Transit, United Way of Lewis County and Lewis County Seniors have joined forces to form the Lewis County Community Services Coalition. Our mission? To collaborate and help those in need throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to the three founding entities, our organization includes Salvation Army, Visiting Nurses, Catholic Community Services, Cascade Mental Health, Gather Church, Bethel Church and Lewis County Health and Social Services. Many more organizations are helping in these efforts, and we add more to our coalition every day.
Together we are delivering an extraordinary amount of food and other resources across Lewis County. Our senior meal delivery program alone delivers 4,039 meals per week to help local seniors stay home and stay safe.
In addition, Twin Transit is helping the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce supply local first responders with personal protective equipment. We’ve also partnered with The Boys and Girls Club of Chehalis to ensure they can continue serving the families of these essential personnel.
In addition to streamlining our routes and implementing bus sterilization practices, we have temporarily extended service into East Lewis County during Mountain Highway’s COVID-19 closure. This response will ensure that those who depend on public transit can still get to work and access life essentials like necessary medical appointments and grocery shopping, while staying safe.
These efforts matter.
Last Friday, we received a call from a 90-year-old woman. She and her husband had just heard about senior meal deliveries on the radio. We signed them up but explained that we had just delivered to her area the preceding day, so it would be a week before we could return.
“I think we can get by,” she said.
Something in her tone urged our receptionist to inquire further. She asked what food they had in the house.
The woman replied, “We are living out of our garden from last summer, eating the leaves left on some of the plants.”
Needless to say, we did not wait. One of our volunteers quickly grabbed meal packages from the Senior Center, picked up supplies at the local grocery store and drove to their home.
As you can imagine, their reaction was emotional, thankful and relieved. They would be able to eat for another week. They now had healthy, nutritious food — and hope that more would follow.
Local organizations are doing everything we can – but the need grows daily. We need your help.
Donate to the Lewis County COVID-19 Response Fund at LewisCountyUW.com. To volunteer for meal delivery and other economic relief efforts, call 1-855-581-9495.
You can make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.