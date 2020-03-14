The Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound will close through April 1 effective at 2 p.m. Sunday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement posted to its website.
“We have had no reported positive COVID-19 cases within our guest or pack community,” the company wrote. “However, with the recent focus from federal and state government officials on restricting large gatherings, we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to temporarily close all of our resorts and plan to re-open on April 2.”
The full statement is below:
GREAT WOLF LODGE CLOSING FROM MARCH 16—APRIL 1, 2020
The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our primary focus and it guides all decisions made at Great Wolf Lodge. In response to COVID-19 we implemented enhanced sanitation measures at our resorts and provided CDC updates stating there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs.
We have had no reported positive COVID-19 cases within our guest or pack community. However, with the recent focus from federal and state government officials on restricting large gatherings, we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to temporarily close all of our resorts and plan to re-open on April 2.
The closure will be effective starting at 2pm on Sunday, March 15, so that guests staying at the resort the evening of March 14 will have full use of the water park and recreational facilities before departing. For all guests with reservations from the evening of March 15 through April 1, we will automatically cancel your reservation and provide a full refund. Please be patient with us, as with the number of reservations that need to be cancelled it may take 7-10 days before we’re able to process all refunds.
This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support from families like yours who enjoy spending time together at our resort. We look forward to welcoming you back after we re-open and hope to help your family create more fun-filled moments.
We will continue to stay connected with federal and state health officials to monitor the ongoing situation and provide our guests with additional updates as warranted.
After the resort re-opens, we will continue following official health department recommendations and the enhanced sanitation measures we implemented for the well-being of our guests. These include:
• More frequent cleansing of public and pack member areas of the resort with hospital-grade disinfectant solutions. This includes high-touch areas in waterpark, lobby, food service areas, attractions, arcade, retail outlets, elevators, vending machines and other guest areas.
• We use the same hospital-grade disinfectant cleaners in all guest rooms, and room attendants are trained to pay special attention to high-touch areas such as door handles, light switches, in-room phone, power outlets and television remotes.
• We have placed hand-sanitation stations throughout the resort to provide our guests with a convenient method of maintaining good personal hygiene.
• Along with the hand sanitizers, we are encouraging all guests and pack members to wash hands frequently with soap and warm water.
We believe family time together is invaluable and hope you will continue with your planned family getaway to Great Wolf Lodge. However, if you are feeling the least bit uncertain, we wanted to share some modifications to our booking policies:
STAYS WITH ARRIVALS THROUGH MARCH 14TH, 2020
The closure will be effective starting at 2pm on Sunday, March 15, so that guests staying at the resort the evening of March 14 will have full use of the water park and recreational facilities before departing.
We look forward to hosting you. However, we realize families may have concerns about traveling at this moment and we want to provide you the flexibility to modify your stay. For any bookings with arrivals through March 14th, you will be able to apply your deposit to any future stay at Great Wolf Lodge up through November 18th, 2020.
STAYS WITH ARRIVALS FROM MARCH 15TH, 2020 THROUGH APRIL 1ST, 2020
The closure will be effective starting at 2pm on Sunday, March 15. For all guests with reservations from the evening of March 15 through April 1, we will automatically cancel your reservation and provide a full refund.
Please be patient with us, as with the number of reservations that need to be cancelled, it may take 7-10 days before we’re able to process all refunds.
This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support from families like yours who enjoy spending time together at our resort. We look forward to welcoming you back after we re-open and hope to help your family create more fun-filled moments.
STAYS WITH ARRIVALS FROM APRIL 2ND THROUGH APRIL 17TH, 2020
We are looking forward to re-opening and hosting you. However, we realize families may have concerns about traveling at this moment and we want to provide you the flexibility to modify your stay. For any bookings with arrivals through April 17th, you will be able to apply your deposit to any future stay at Great Wolf Lodge up through November 18th, 2020.
