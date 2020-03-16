Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has further limited social and business interactions in an effort to combat the COVID-19 virus Monday with an order to close businesses including bars and restaurants for two weeks.
The order could be extended, Inslee said during a Monday morning press conference.
“These decisions are not taken lightly,” Inslee said. I know there are enormous economic implications and social disruptions. Today we know we are doing this for a simple reason, to save the lives of our loved ones in Washington.”
The order closes sit-down areas of bars and restaurants, but allows them to operate on a take-out and delivery basis. Food courts and sit-down food service at colleges is also halted by the order.
The two-week closure will also affect businesses including beauty salons, barbers, nail salons, theaters, tattoo shops, bowling alleys, gyms, museums, art galleries, non-tribal card rooms and youth sports and youth clubs among others.
It will not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, daycares, convenience stores or banks.
Inslee also has banned all gatherings over 50 participants. Gatherings under 50 participants are only allowed when they have met social distancing criteria set by the state, Inslee said.
“This is our only weapon available to us right now. We are not powerless against this virus,” Inslee said. “If you’re thinking about having a group with 49 people in the same room, think again … If we are living a normal life right now, we’re just not doing our job as Washingtonians.”
Other retail outlets must designate a person to implement a social distancing plan as well.
Inslee also cautioned against hoarding supplies, as stores struggled to keep items such as diapers, toilet paper and hand sanitize on shelves.
“The supply chain is strong today,” Inslee said, thanking grocery workers for keeping stores stocked. “We all are in this together and we don’t want to stress the supply chain unnecessarily. When you purchase things, this is a moment to think of your neighbors, not just your immediate family.”
Inslee also noted that while COVID-19 is not especially deadly for younger adults, right now it has a 14 percent mortality rate for adults over 80 years old.
He also noted that Washington has 2 percent of the nation’s population and 20 percent of infections.
“You need to self isolate, starting right now,” Inslee said, to that most vulnerable population.
King County Executive Dow Constantine advised residents to take the next two weeks to follow social distancing protocols.
“Treat the next two weeks as a period of self quarantine to protect yourself and the lives of your loved ones in the community,” he said.
Constantine noted that the face mask has become a symbol of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Perhaps our resilience is going to be symbolized by the take-out box,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.