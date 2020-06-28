Customers sit in the outdoor seating at the Fire Up Bar & Grill in downtown Riverside on June 11, 2020 in Riverside, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered seven counties to immediately close any bars and nightspots that are open and recommended eight other counties take action on their own to close those businesses, citing the rapid pace of coronavirus spread. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)