COVID-19 Testing

A COVID-19 swab test is dropped into a platic bag following a scheduled drive-up Tuesday afternoon at Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced four new cases of COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 445 since March. 

All four are in Lewis County Commission District 2. Two are under 20, one is in their 20s and one is in their 40s. The total number of recoveries is still at 208.

For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.

