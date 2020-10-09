Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced four new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 622 since March.
Two of the new patients are in County Commissioner District 1 and two are in district 2
One is under 20, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is in their 70s.
For more information, go to /phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
