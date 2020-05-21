Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson announced Wednesday four new COVID-19 recoveries in the county, bringing the total to 25 patients who have recovered from the virus.
All four are residents from Commissioner District 1, which means 14 of the 18 confirmed cases in the district have ultimately resulted in recovery.
As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, no new cases have been announced. Lewis County has a total of 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
According to the Washington state Department of Health, 1,893 tests have been administered in Lewis County, with 1.8 percent yielding a positive result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.