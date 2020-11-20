Through a partnership with God’s Portion, a Centralia-based food bank, and a Chehalis-based trucking company, Lewis County residents could swing by Lund Trucking Inc. and pick up a box of farm-to-table food free of charge Friday morning.
The partnership, which has existed for a couple years, Jeff Lund said, has brought food to Lewis County residents’ tables plenty of times, particularly in 2020, but Friday’s event was their biggest yet.
“This is the biggest one yet because it got shared a ton on social media,” Lund said.
By 10 a.m. on Friday, cars were waiting in line at Lund Trucking Inc. and down the street on Bishop Road in Chehalis to get a box of the food. Some cars were even waiting around the block on Rush Road.
In the first 30 minutes, approximately 50 cars had pulled through the lot to pick up the generous donation.
By 11:30 a.m., an entire semi truck load of food had been distributed to families in need, Lund Trucking reported from its Facebook page.
The boxes being handed out by God’s Portion and Lund Trucking staff were filled to the brim with nutritious farm-to-table poultry, dairy products and fresh produce. One box contained two bags of diced chicken, a gallon of milk, 18 eggs, a sack of onions, potatoes, apples, carrots, butter and sour cream.
According to Richard Norton, who works with God’s Portion, all of the food came from farms local to the Pacific Northwest.
“Most of these come from Eastern Washington, some from Idaho, some from Oregon, and of course, any farms that are close by,” Norton said.
The giveaway on Friday was one of several done by God’s Portion in concert with Lund Trucking Inc., and one of many that God’s Portion has done throughout Southwest Washington.
“We cover from White Pass all the way out to the ocean,” Norton said.
Lund said the food giveaways that they have hosted have been very successful in attracting East Lewis County residents who might be in need.
“It seems like the East (Lewis) County people will come to our facility but won’t go inside Centralia,” where God’s Portion’s office is located, Lund said.
As to how much food was being given away on Friday, Norton turned to look back at the semi truck filled with boxes of food and offered a shrug with a grin — he wasn’t exactly sure, but didn’t have any reservations that it would find a family in need.
“I’ll give you an idea: I ran the numbers for July and August, and we gave away over one million pounds of food,” Norton said. “I think we’re averaging 300,000 to 500,000 pounds of food a month. … We almost always have more people than we do product.”
As it happens, the partnership is more mutually beneficial for God’s Portion and Lund Trucking Inc. than just two entities looking to give back.
Lund said that God’s Portion gives Lund Trucking a feasible avenue to give back to the community and Lund Trucking helps God’s Portion with the cold storage space that keeps the food from going bad.
There were no barriers for who could and couldn’t pick up food, something that is applicable to all of God’s Portion’s giveaways, Norton said.
Norton, who has been working with God’s Portion since the 2000’s, said he learned early on that you never quite know what someone’s struggle looks like, so he prefers to leave the door open for anyone who feels they need it.
God’s Portion will be back at Lund Trucking, located at 1926 Bishop Road in Chehalis, for another giveaway next weekend, though a date has not been set yet. Keep an eye out on Lund Trucking’s Facebook page for a time and date of the next giveaway.
