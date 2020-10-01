Flu season usually arrives along with fall, and state health experts are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot now.
"Think of it as essential to get a flu vaccine this year," Dr. Kathy Lofy, Washington State Health Officer, said in a statement.
"We should all get a flu vaccine now to help protect ourselves and our communities as we navigate this pandemic together."
The concern is this: The presence of both viruses could put more people in the hospital and strain Washington's health care system. While there isn't a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 yet, there is one to prevent flu.
State health officials recommend everyone 6 months or older get a flu vaccine. Young children, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, and those age 65 and older are at high risk of complications from flu illness, which can require hospitalization, and can even be fatal. Getting a flu shot reduces your chances of getting the flu, but does not prevent other respiratory infections.
Flu vaccines for Washington residents for those 18 and younger are free of charge.
"Flu vaccine is available everywhere, and many pharmacies now allow younger patients to get vaccinated with their families. Our health care workers need everyone's support -- the decision to get a flu vaccine is more important than ever," Lofy said.
For more information and where you can find vaccine locations, individuals are encouraged to log on to www.KnockOutFlu.org.
___
(c)2020 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)
Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.