Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lewis County Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 82 in the county.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported none of the new cases are hospitalized. One person is in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one in their 60s. One lives in Commissioner District 1, three live in District 2 and one in District 3.
There has been an increases of 33 cases since the county moved into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee Safe Start Washington Plan June 19.
As of Friday, 33 of the 82 cases are considered recovered. Three people have died. There have been 3,515 COVID-19 test results returned in Lewis County with a 2 percent positive rate.
