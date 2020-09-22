Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced five new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, for a new total of 476 since March.
Two of the new cases are in County Commissioner District 1, two are in district 2 and one is in district 3. One is under 20, two are in their 20s, one is in their 30s and one is in their 50s.
One new recovery was also reported. A recovery is defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis. There are now 218 people considered to be recovered.
No new deaths were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
