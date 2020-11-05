On Wednesday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 771 since March.
Three of Wednesday’s cases are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and two are in district 2. One of the new patients is in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one each are in their 70s and 80s.
Three recoveries were also announced, meaning the people are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms appeared. The total number of recovered people is now at 397.
