COVID-19 Update

Medical personnel at Valley View Health Center examine a patient at a drive up COVID-19 testing site Friday afternoon in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

On Wednesday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 771 since March. 

Three of Wednesday’s cases are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and two are in district 2. One of the new patients is in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one each are in their 70s and 80s. 

Three recoveries were also announced, meaning the people are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms appeared. The total number of recovered people is now at 397. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.