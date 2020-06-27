Five more Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 69, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
The daily tally is a continuation of an upward trend in cases in Lewis County and beyond.
“With 14 new cases reported in just the last three days, I can’t overemphasize how important it is for everyone to be following the time-tested non-pharmaceutical interventions we keep talking about — social distancing, cover and don’t touch your face, clean surfaces and wash your hands a lot,” Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said in a press release.
Of the new cases, two of the people are in their 50s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 30s and one is a child under 10.
None were hospitalized. Four live in Commissioner District 1, which includes Centralia and surrounding areas, and one lives in District 3, which includes East Lewis County.
Thirty-one of the 69 cases tallied in Lewis County are considered recovered. Three county residents who tested positive have died. As of Friday, there have been close to 3,000 test results returned in Lewis County with a 2.2 percent positive rate.
