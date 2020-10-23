Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced five new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the county’s cases since March to 704.
Two of the new cases were in Lewis County Commission District 1, two were in district 2 and one was in district 3.
One is in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and 1 in their 70s.
Three more people are now considered to be recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after they were diagnosed, bringing that total to 324.
For further information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
