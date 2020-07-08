Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced on Wednesday that five additional Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with one additional resident now considered recovered.
One of the residents that newly tested positive is under the age of 20, one is in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one more is in their 90s. Two of the residents live in Commissioner District 1, while the other three live in District 2. Of the five, one is hospitalized.
Lewis County has now seen 88 residents test positive for COVID-19. Of those 88, 34 have recovered and three cases have resulted in death.
Currently, 38 cases have been confirmed in District 2, while 36 have originated in District 1 and 14 in District 3.
According to the county, 3,848 tests have been administered to county residents, with two percent yielding a positive result.
