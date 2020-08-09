Five more Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update Sunday from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
That brings the total number of county residents who have tested positive to 236.
One of the five new cases is under 10, one is under the age of 20, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. None of these five are hospitalized. Since March, there have been 26 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Lewis County and three deaths.
Three of the five cases are in County Commissioner District 1 and two are from District 2.
No new overall testing data was available from the state Department of Health. As of last report, 6,393 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Ten new cases were announced in Lewis County Saturday.
Learn more at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
