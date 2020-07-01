Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday announced five additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since the county entered phase three of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan on June 19, 28 cases have been confirmed.
Two of the residents are in their 20s, two are in their 30s and another is in their 60s. Three residents are from Commissioner District 2, two live in District 3 and none have been hospitalized.
Of the 77 cases, 33 residents have ultimately recovered while three cases have resulted in death.
As of Wednesday, 33 cases have been confirmed in residents from District 1, 31 from District 2 and 13 have originated from residents in District 3.
According to LCPHSS, 3,388 tests have been administered in the county as of Wednesday, with two percent yielding a positive result.
