Late last month, the Washington state Fish and Wildlife Commission approved $17 million in budget requests for needed enhancements to manage fish and wildlife in Washington state. Commissioners also provided a list of potential service reductions and pointed out the counterproductive nature of the cuts should statewide elected officials adopt them.
A unanimously adopted commission position statement outlined how the $23 million in possible cuts would have a significant impact on local economies if enacted. The commission also asserted that investments in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) work to generate revenue.
According to a news release, a 2016 analysis by the Washington Department of Revenue estimated that fishing, hunting and watchable wildlife activities would deposit $340 million into the state general fund in the 2017-19 biennium.
“This is a significant return-on-investment from the $94 million of state general fund appropriated by the Legislature (and then leveraged with other fund sources),” the news release stated.
Along with this, the commission’s statement also outlined how residents are using and counting on access to fish, wildlife and other outdoor resources more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To meet the statewide government reduction exercise, the commission adopted proposals that would result in $23.5 million in operational cuts in the 2021-23 biennium budget. The general fund service cuts may be considered as Washington state anticipates a $9 billion shortfall in the state general fund over the next several years. If executed, the cuts to WDFW would impact salmon, steelhead, trout and warm-water fishing opportunities as well as enforcement and public safety, lands stewardship, conservation and the department’s ability to partner with others. Department staff will submit these options representing a 15 percent reduction in its state general fund appropriations to the Governor’s Office in mid-September.
The commission’s position statement urges, “that the Governor and Legislature consider the long-term impacts to fish and wildlife conservation while this near-term economic crisis is addressed.”
The budget proposal also includes $8.1 million requests to address certain declining fund sources with the state general fund.
The $17 million in new enhancements would support WDFW’s ability to monitor and enforce aquatic invasive species, improve steelhead spawning surveys, enhance salmon habitat and increase actions to recover southern resident killer whales, among other work.
Members of the public may access information about the meeting at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. The 2021-23 budget proposals will be posted at wdfw.wa.gov/about/administration/budget/update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.