Lewis County Public Health and Social Services is reporting 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County as of April 5, according to the department’s website, including the county’s first coronavirus death.
“On behalf of Lewis County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. Even though we knew this day was likely to come for someone in Lewis County, facing this reality today is still very hard,” said J.P. Anderson, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services director, in a statement.
The patient was identified as a Lewis County resident in their 80s “who had been hospitalized outside of the county for several weeks and had other underlying health conditions.”
The person’s infection with COVID-19 likely happened in Lewis County, according to LCPHSS.
“I know many Lewis County residents are concerned about the dangers from this disease. This tragic death reminds us all that its impact can be permanent and painful to everyone left behind,” said Lewis County Health Officer Rachel Wood in a statement.
The Washington State Department of Health has confirmed 16 cases in the county, with 469 total tests having been administered as of April 3. Based on the test figure of 469, the percentage of positive tests now sits at 2.6 percent.
According to LCPHSS, the 16 Lewis County residents are from throughout the county.
“The virus can only spread by human contact,” Wood said. “Social distancing and personal hygiene are things we all must keep doing to help end this pandemic and reduce suffering.”
The Lewis County death was reported on the county’s website Monday afternoon but had not yet appeared on the state’s database
The second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis County on March 20.
Statewide, as of Monday morning confirmed cases were at 7,984 with 338 deaths.
Under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, LCPHSS is unable to provide any details personal to patients who have tested positive.
“HIPAA limits disclosure of a patient’s personal health information to the patient, those treating the patient, public health authorities, persons at risk of contracting or spreading the disease—if authorized by other Federal or State law, and those given permission through waiver by the patient,” according to LCPHSS.
While a person who tested positive might’ve been in certain places, LCPHSS says it is “less likely” that level of exposure could infect another person.
“This by no means undermines sheltering in place and practicing social distancing,” LCPHSS said via the Q&A. “There is still a possibility to transmit and contract COVID-19 the more individuals are out in the community.”
