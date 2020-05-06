The Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia announced this week on its website that it would cancel the remainder of shows in its 60th season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“As the days turned to weeks and we all did our best to stay at home as much as possible, the transmission of COVID-19 is down in our state,” wrote Kris Garrett, Evergreen Playhouse board president, in a message on the playhouse’s website. “However, with Governor Inslee’s extended Stay at Home order, we are now struggling with the realization that our 60th season, while monumental for us, will also be very memorable as we close the season early.”
The most recent play set to be performed was “Next to Normal.” The cast made it through a few performances before being forced to close.
Evergreen plans to open its 61st season in October, but is rearranging its planned shows.
“We will celebrate our reopening of the Evergreen Playhouse with ‘Mamma Mia!’ ” Garrett wrote. “We feel a need to give our audiences a bright light to kick off the season.”
“Next to Normal,” also a musical, will come back next spring, as will “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Cinderella.” Evergreen will perform “Elf” as its holiday show and one other play, “Charley’s Aunt.”
“The Laramie Project,” originally scheduled for spring 2021 and “Dracula,” originally scheduled for October, will be revisited for the following season.
“We will be sending out emails to our ticket holders soon with the ticket information for this season and next,” Garrett wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.