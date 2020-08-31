Lewis County Public Health and Social Services has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County between Friday and Sunday and three more Monday There have been a total of 345 cases in the county.
On Friday, three new cases were reported. Another six new cases were reported Saturday, including one hospitalization, and two cases were reported Sunday.
The county did not release the ages of the patients or what commissioner district they lived in.
A total of 165 people are considered to have recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their positive test.
No new deaths have been reported. Four Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
