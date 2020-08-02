Eleven New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Lewis County Saturday and Sunday

Six more residents of Lewis County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Sunday announcement by Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
The new cases come after five were announced Saturday by the county for a total of 11 case confirmations for the weekend.
Of Saturday’s cases, two are under the age of 20, one is their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. Sunday’s announced cases included six people under the age of 20, two in their 20s, one in their 40s and two in their 60s. None of the most recent cases are hospitalized.
Since March 4, 196 Lewis County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to Lewis County Public Health. Of those, 22 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness. There have been three deaths from the virus in the county, according to Public Health.
Of the total cases in the county, 51 are considered recovered under the current definition of being alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began.
