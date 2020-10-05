An additional 23 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Saturday and Monday in Lewis county, bringing the total cases to 610 since March, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Eleven cases were confirmed Saturday, including eight in county Commissioner District 1, and three in district 2. One is in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s.
Three people were diagnosed Sunday and nine were diagnosed Monday. Of those 12 new cases, five were in district 1, four in district 2 and three in district 3.
One was under 20, two were in their 20s, two in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
As of Monday, 20 new people had recovered, meaning they were alive and not in the hospital 28 days after their diagnosis. The total number of recovered people is now 265.
For more information, go to www.lewiscountywa.gov/publichealth.
