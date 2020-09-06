Lewis County has reported 18 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total of cases to 378.
On Saturday, 4 cases were reported. Two patients were under 20, one was in their 20s and one was in their 30s. No new recoveries were reported that day. On additional hospitalization was reported.
Three of Saturday’s patients live in county Commissioner District 2 and one lives in district 3
Another 14 cases were reported Sunday. Of those patients, three are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, three are in their 50s, three are in their 60s and two are in their seventies.
Three of the patients live in district 1, seven live in district and four live in district 3.
Five additional recoveries were also reported Sunday, for a total of 185.
For more complete data, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
