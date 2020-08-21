On Friday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced eight new positive COVID-19 tests and 24 additional recoveries.
A total of 317 Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
Recoveries are defined as a person who is not hospitalized and is alive 28 days after diagnosis.
Two of the eight new patients are under 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one each is in their 40s and 50s. No new deaths were reported. Thirty Lewis County residents with COVID-19 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.