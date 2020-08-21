The Lewis County Economic Development Council and Lewis County Together are accepting applications from nonprofits in Lewis County for $200,000 in coronavirus relief funding set aside by the Lewis County Board of Commissioners.
The groups recently awarded $200,000 to area businesses, and noticed a need from area nonprofits as well.
“We see an opportunity to assist our nonprofits that provide critical services to our communities across Lewis County,” county Commissioner Gary Stamper said in a news release.
Qualifying nonprofits must be located in Lewis County, have no more than 20 employees and have been negatively affected by COVID-19. Grants will be accepted until Sept. 3.
“We look forward to cooperating with Lewis County to lift our nonprofits during these challenging times,” EDC Chair Dan Rich said in a news release.
