Organizations in East Lewis County are beginning to ramp up their precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of Friday, Arbor Health Morton Hospital has not had to treat any COVID-19 cases, nor have they seen an influx of patients coming to the hospital.
The hospital did test a few patients for COVID-19, but the tests came back negative, Arbor Health Morton Hospital spokesperson Diane Markham said.
“Right now we are putting in some more measures, we’re going to be limiting hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Markham said. “We’re not going to be allowing any minors unless they are here for treatment, so no visitors under 17.”
Beginning this weekend, the hospital is rolling out a new screening process for entering the facility.
“We are going to be starting to screen all visitors and patients when they come into the hospital,” Markham said. “They’ll speak to a staff person, they’ll take their temperature, it won’t be a test for the virus, but they are screening just to try and protect our patients and staff.”
Markham added that Arbor Health Morton Hospital has ample supplies should they see an influx of patients and they are willing to expand staff and hours should the circumstances require it.
Arbor Health Morton Hospital still urges East Lewis County residents to call their primary care providers first if they feel sick before coming into the hospital.
Morton Police Department Chief of Police Roger Morningstar said he hasn’t noticed any event cancelations or businesses closing due to COVID-19.
By his own estimate, he thought Morton residents were approaching the pandemic with a good deal of pragmatism and were staying above the hysteria.
“Everyone is being very professional … we’re just listening to Lewis County (public health) officials if anything more needs to be done on our end,” Morningstar said.
