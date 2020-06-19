Friday was the last day of school for Orin C. Smith Elementary School students and teachers of the third, fourth and fifth-graders gathered up all of the belongings that were left behind in the student’s desks as well as some other goodies to give to students in a drive-through style event.
Teachers shared their excitement in getting to see their students in person for the first time since March.
“Today would be the last day of school and we’re just trying to have a little celebration. We’re excited to see the kids. We had a sad departure on March 13 and we haven’t seen them since other than when they come and pick up learning packets,” said Orin C. Smith Elementary Principal Brett Ellingson.
Fourth-grade teacher Katie Blankenship prepared bags with each student’s name filled with books, Mad Libs, and a yearbook that featured photos of the students enjoying school before the COVID-19 caused school closures.
“We want to let them know that we miss them,” she said.
Blankenship said she has seen some of her students a few times since the closure because she has been handing out learning packets and lunches, but for a lot of them, this is the first time she’s seen them since March.
There were three separate lanes for cars to go through — one for each of the three grade levels taught at Orin C. Smith Elementary School. Each lane was lined with maroon and silver star-shaped balloons and music was being played from a large speaker.
Ellingson was on site handing out water bottles and coffee to teachers as they waited for the students and parents to drive through the designated routes.
The teachers were also giving out report cards, certificates and items left inside the student’s desks. If parents weren’t able to pick up their child’s belongings Ellingson said they will be held in the school office.
“This is just as beneficial to the staff because they can all see each other. We’re being mindful of social distancing and wearing masks but it’s just nice to see the smiles on kid’s faces,” said Ellingson.
Assistant Principal Rachel Dorsey was on site and said she was excited to be able to see the students.
“We’re keeping it safe by being outdoors and wearing our PPE but just to be able to look in the eyes of our kids and wish them well and let them know that we’re here for them,” said Dorsey.
She said that for school in the fall the school knows that they want the kids back but safety is the first priority.
“Our big focus is doing our research and taking our time to come up with the best possible scenario and our deadline to have that plan is the 18th of August, so that’s where we are at — looking at it from every angle so that we can make our best decision possible for all the different needs,” said Dorsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.