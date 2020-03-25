The Centralia Downtown Association announced Wednesday that it would redirect its Facade Improvement Grant funds to help downtown businesses pay for website development and e-commerce sites during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“These funds may be used to create websites, further develop websites, expand social media presence to include platforms not currently in use, or get the business started on an established e-commerce site like Etsy,” the press release from the downtown association states. “We will be flexible with these funds to the extent needed to establish or improve online sales.”
Eligible businesses must be located in the historic district of downtown Centralia, bordered by Center Street, Tower Avenue, Walnut Street and Pearl Street.
To apply, go to downtowncentralia.org, email centraliadowntownassociation@gmail.com or call 360-345-1040.
