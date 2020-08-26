According to the state Department of Health, adults ages 20 to 39 represent a higher percentage of coronavirus cases than any other age group in the state.
A study, available at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1054139X20303992, shows young people who reported using e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.
“During the pandemic, people need to do everything possible to keep their lungs healthy. This means quitting e-cigarettes and tobacco,” said Kathy Lofy, MD, State Health Officer. “It is so important for people to take advantage of the free tools available to help them break the grip e-cigarettes and tobacco have on them.”
