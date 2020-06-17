For those hopeful that Lewis County will be entering phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, the wait continues.
Lewis County Commissioner Bobby Jackson announced through Facebook on Wednesday that the county wasn’t yet approved to move forward by the Washington state Department of Health, expressing his confusion and frustration about the delayed decision. He said the application would be reviewed again at 5 p.m. on Wednesday
“They have more questions about recent cases we’ve had,” Jackson said in the post. “Very frustrating … we’ve done everything we were asked to do, and the numbers are within the parameters the state dictated. I hope we’ll get better answers today. This is not making sense right now.”
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson said the state asked for more information regarding some of the current investigations surrounding the three new cases that were confirmed earlier this week. In a release from the county, Anderson said DOH didn’t provide an estimate for when the review would be completed.
Additionally, he said further information concerning the county’s response to a rapid escalation of cases was also requested.
“That’s something that was covered in our initial phase 3 application,” Anderson said. “We’re working to kind of expand on that.”
Anderson added that he was surprised the county’s initial application wasn’t approved, citing that it met all of the metrics put forth by the state. He also mentioned Inslee’s visit to Yakima County on Tuesday and the impact it may have had on the decision.
“The goal posts, as they were established, were clear and we met all of those,” Anderson said. “They’re not moving people forward in phases right now without doing a lot of due diligence. We’ll just need to chalk that up to more due diligence on their part today, we’ll get them what they need, but we still fall squarely within the targets that they’ve established for going to phase 3.”
In his conversation with the DOH yesterday, Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic was referred to as a “real-time event” in which decisions are made based on the most recent information.
He continued by saying the DOH has acknowledged that the goals can change based on the dynamic nature of the event.
“I think that’s likely to continue to happen,” Anderson said. “We may continue to hear new parameters or new expectations on the day of. I’m concerned that could continue to happen. My thoughts are that a COVID response needs to be a part of our operations and we need to maintain readiness for the long haul here.”
Commissioner Edna Fund mentioned she was informed about the delay in the review process on Wednesday morning. She said the county remains eager to move forward into phase 3.
Fund said the county being well below the preferred threshold of newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 residents over the prior two weeks.
She said it’s concerning that the application has yet to be approved given the county’s current standing within the metrics. As of Wednesday afternoon, Grays Harbor County had been approved.
“It looks like it should be smooth sailing,” Fund said. “If there’s other questions, that should’ve been in the original criteria. Here we are, we’ve met the criteria, and OK, further questions. If there’s criteria being changed, we need to know that.”
She said compared to other counties around the state, Lewis County has done very well in meeting the requirements to move forward.
“We want to know what we need to do in order to move to the next stage,” Fund said.
As of 11:59 p.m. on June 15, Lewis County registered 1.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the prior two weeks, according to the state’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard. Additionally, the figure of 260 tests issued per new case over the past week and 0.4 percent of individuals testing positive over the same span fall well below the state’s benchmarks of 50 and two percent respectively.
Anderson acknowledged that the county will have cases moving forward and the response to those will continue. He remains focused on staying the course and continuing to move forward.
He admitted not receiving phase 3 approval yet is frustrating. Still, Anderson remains optimistic and focused on the county’s long-term response.
“We will get to phase 3, we will get to phase 4 eventually as well,” Anderson said. “It’s everybody doing what they can to stay healthy, it’s our health department doing what our role is in looking for and stamping out COVID wherever we find it. I’m confident we’re going to be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.