The Washington State Department of Health is reporting 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services confirmed seven total cases in a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners last Thursday. According to the DOH’s figures, eight of the 10 total cases have been confirmed in the past week.
“With more people being tested and test results coming back a bit faster than before, we are not surprised to see counts starting to go up,” LCPHSS Deputy Director John Abplanalp said in a release on March 27.
The DOH’s figures show 312 Lewis County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, meaning 3.2 percent of tests administered have come back positive.
LCPHSS says anyone can ask for a COVID-19 test, but they’re only administered at a healthcare provider's discretion and high-risk patients are prioritized.
“With these new results, we are seeing cases throughout the county, which underscores the need for us all to be practicing good social distancing,” Abplanalp said in the March 27 release.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services was unable to be reached for comment regarding the county’s three new cases.
