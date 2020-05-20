The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded 19 businesses in Lewis County a total of $188,300 as part of the Working Washington Small Business emergency grant program.
A total of $10 million was awarded to 501 businesses in 20 Washington counties with fewer than 10 employees, according to a news release from Commerce.
“The economic impact of COVID-19 has been profound, and today I am pleased to report the first of $10 million in grants are on the way to help some of our smallest Main Street businesses keep their doors open and keep Washingtonians working as we continue to reopen our economy safely,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release.
The names of the individual businesses have not been released. However, Commerce released that the Lewis County businesses included nine healthcare businesses, four construction-related companies, two restaurants, one retail establishment, one hospitality business, one manufacturing business and one auto repair business.
According to Commerce, the grants allowed 68 jobs to be retained in Lewis County.
Grants awarded statewide ranged in amount from $566 to $10,000.
“These grants support very small businesses, many of which have not been able to access federal business assistance programs,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “We know this is not enough to meet the need. We are focusing where we know funds will immediately recirculate and strengthen communities, and we continue seeking more resources to help small businesses survive and innovate as we all prepare for a ‘new normal’ in the aftermath of coronavirus.”
Additional grants currently in the final approval process will be announced soon, according to Commerce.
The grants are funded with $10 million from the Governor’s Economic Development Strategic Reserve Fund — $5 million from the Working Washington strategic reserve fund and an additional $5 million from the state’s $200 million COVID-19 emergency response package approved by the Legislature in March
