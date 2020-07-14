COVID-19 cases have grown rapidly in Grays Harbor County this month.
Friday, Grays Harbor Public Health announced an additional three cases, bringing the total to 43. Five more cases came in over the weekend, bringing the total for the county to 48.
There have been 21 cases reported in the county halfway through July, more than double the number for any previous month — two in March, 10 in April, five in May, and 10 in June.
Public Health quickly performs case investigations on each positive result returned, identifying close contacts of those who test positive. No additional information on positive tests are made available for the public because of patient confidentiality laws.
According to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 3,178 tests had been administered as of Saturday in Grays Harbor County, with 1.4% coming back positive. There have been nine hospitalizations and no confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.
In Pacific County, the Department of Health has 18 confirmed cases, with three hospitalizations and one death attributed to COVID-19. A total of 983 tests have been administered, with 1.8% coming back positive.
