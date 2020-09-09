The American Behavioral Health System (ABHS) facility in Chehalis experienced a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend among 23 of their clients, according to an ABHS news release.
All of the 23 confirmed cases were from clients within ABHS’ residential treatment program, according to the release, and are in an isolation unit that was established in April while continuing their treatment.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp said they have required everyone in the facility to be tested and are placing quarantining measures on those who may have been in close contact with infected persons.
ABHS COO Tony Prentice told The Chronicle that the entire facility was tested on Saturday.
LCPHSS Director J.P. Anderson said it is still early and it is tough to determine how well an outbreak is being handled, but noted they have had good contact with ABHS.
“Generally, it is about quickly responding,” Anderson said. “It’s always hard to tell in the middle of an (outbreak) how well you’re doing. … Every congregate site right now knows that this is a risk.”
Anderson also noted that because ABHS is a private company, his office is not required to alert the public about the outbreak.
In March of 2020, ABHS, like many businesses, implemented a COVID-19 prevention plan based on the recommendations of the Department of Health and the CDC, according to the release.
“We believe these steps have helped reduce the potential exposure to COVID-19 faced by employees, clients and communities,” ABHS COO Tony Prentice wrote in the release.
“He added: We Will do all we can to support and ensure those individuals who test positive receive continuing treatment services within our facility. We continue to work with our partners at Lewis County Public Health and other local health jurisdictions as needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.