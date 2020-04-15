Lewis County Manager Erik Martin confirmed two additional county residents, one in their 70s and one in their 80s, have now tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, there were 19 total cases in the county.
The death toll was still two as of Wednesday morning.
Martin said Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood and Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp are in the process of researching individuals who are either recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.
According to Lewis County Public Works Director Josh Metcalf, Dr. Wood is expected to speak regarding the recovery information during Thursday’s BOCC meeting. Martin echoed that the hope is that Wood and Abplanalp would have the research completed by the end of the week.
“Part of the issue, that Dr. Wood said, was making sure that when other counties report and we report, when we say recovery, we mean the same thing,” Commissioner Edna Fund said during the meeting. “Hopefully, that will come through and I’ve communicated that with Senator (John) Braun, because this was his original question.”
On Monday, Martin said Dr. Wood and Abplanalp are having conversations with other health officers around Washington to clarify how someone who has recovered from COVID-19 is defined.
“That work is ongoing,” Martin said on Monday. “They (Dr. Wood and Abplanalp) want to be consistent about that. They had said it might be a few more days before they really have a good definition of recovered.”
As of 11:59 p.m. on April 13, Washington State Department of Health is reporting 700 tests have now been administered in Lewis County. With 19 confirmed cases, 2.7 percent of tests have come back positive.
Through April 7, approximately 37 percent of the cases confirmed in Lewis County were in people between the ages of 60 and 79 years old, according to a situation summary provided by Lewis County Emergency Management. That’s up from the 25 percent for that age range state-wide.
With a sample size this small, though, Fund acknowledges the data doesn’t yet tell the full story.
“I understand that the N (population size) is so low, it’s difficult to draw any conclusions,” Fund said. “It’s like ‘40 percent are in the hospital,’ well, when you have an N of 19, that’s kind of small. It’s trying to think about that.”
In response to the new cases, the county opened the congregate housing site for those without a place to shelter at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds on Wednesday, according to Lewis County Housing Program Coordinator Meja Handlen. The shelter is run by the Salvation Army.
The first appointment by a person looking to shelter was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“All persons who want to utilize the facility will have to do so through an appointment, that’s in order to keep them safe and the staff safe,” Handlen said. “We don’t want people congregating in mass outside the shelter to try and get in.”
Appointments can be made through Coordinated Entry at 360-736-5140.
With the total confirmed cases up to 19, the death toll at two and information on recovery seemingly on the way, the county’s fight against COVID-19 pushes on. Still, Fund admits the number of cases in the county is lower than she expected.
“I might’ve expected more (cases),” Fund said. “Considering the percentage of people who are over 60, 65 (in the county), I would’ve expected more.”
