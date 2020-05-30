Residents at two local long-term care facilities and a staff member who works at both have tested positive for COVID-19, Thurston County Public Health & Social Services announced Friday afternoon.
One resident and one staff person at Olympics West Retirement Inn developed symptoms of COVID-19 at the same time, county Public Health Director Schelli Slaughter told The Olympian. Both tested positive in results reported Wednesday, according to The Olympian's previous reporting.
Investigators learned that the Olympics West staff person with COVID-19 also worked at a local adult family home where there are four residents, Slaughter said. One resident there was showing symptoms of the disease, according to a county news release, and that resident tested positive Thursday.
County Public Health is not sharing the name of the adult family home at this time so the facility has time to contact residents' families, according to a news release.
An "outbreak" is defined as two or more linked cases. Though there were only three total cases confirmed across the two facilities as of Friday evening, these are considered two outbreaks, since the positive staff member is included in the count at both facilities, county officials said.
It's believed that a person with COVID-19 can be contagious for two days before developing symptoms, Slaughter said, and that a person can develop symptoms anywhere between 2 and 14 days after they're exposed. Recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus don't show symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because the resident at the adult family home who tested positive just recently developed symptoms, county Public Health believes the disease was transmitted by the staff member who works in both facilities, according to Slaughter. But the staff member and resident at Olympics West became symptomatic at the same time, so the origin of that outbreak is still under investigation.
"If it was just transmission from the staff person to the resident, we would likely see a gap in the time they developed symptoms," Slaughter said.
Several staff members at Olympics West have reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to the county news release. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services staff reports testing 139 residents and 62 staff there Wednesday and Thursday, and Slaughter said they plan to repeat testing next week.
Tests done by Public Health staff are sent to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, Slaughter said.
People at the facility who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been ordered to isolate, according to Slaughter, while everyone else has been ordered to quarantine for 14 days to see if they develop symptoms. The public health term "isolation" refers to separating sick people with a contagious disease from people who aren't sick, while "quarantine" refers to separating people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they get sick.
Test results from both facilities are expected soon, and Slaughter said more information on next steps and the investigation at the adult family home will be available over the weekend.
"Unfortunately, we do anticipate more cases," said Thurston County Health Officer, Dr. Diana Yu, in a prepared statement Friday. "While we had hoped not to see any outbreaks like this in our community, it is something we are prepared to handle. We are taking all the necessary actions to test, contact trace, quarantine, and isolate, as appropriate.
"This is a good reminder that community transmission is still happening and we need to take precautions to prevent exposures. If you are symptomatic, you should immediately isolate and get tested as soon as possible."
A county spokesperson had previously told The Olympian that these cases were the first confirmed at long-term care facilities in the county. However, Slaughter clarified Friday that the county received separate reports of a positive staff member at two facilities in Thurston County previously, but there was no transmission to residents or patients. Because there weren't two or more cases in one facility, they were not considered "outbreaks."
"These are different, because there are two or more cases in one facility, and we know there was transmission from a staff member to a resident," Slaughter said.
Thurston County's current count: 136
Thurston County Public Health & Social Services on Friday announced one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 136 since the first case was identified here on March 11.
One person has died due to complications related to the disease, and 130 people who tested positive are considered "recovered" or "recovering," meaning five people are currently being actively monitored by Thurston County Public Health. However, a person who has recovered from COVID-19 may still have ongoing health issues as a result of the illness.
As of Friday, 20 residents with confirmed cases had been hospitalized at some point in their illness.
The most recent weekly report from the county, which includes data through May 24, shows that ZIP code 98513 in Lacey has still seen the highest number of confirmed cases in the county.
Two percent of 8,618 county residents tested had tested positive for the disease as of May 28, according to county data.
