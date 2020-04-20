The Lewis County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a virtual economic recovery forum to take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday via the Zoom app at https://zoom.us/j/947177927.
To attend by phone, call 888-475-4499. The meeting ID is: 947 177 927.
The meeting is intended to strategize about economic recovery efforts during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Call in information for all of the county’s digital meetings is available at lewiscountywa.gov/calendar/agendas-calendar.
