Reporting a ratio of 702.1 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks, Lewis County is well above the state average, which sits at just above 500. Local numbers are “incredibly high,” Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said this week, especially considering that at one point this fall, the county was poised to fall below the 75 cases per 100,000 threshold that confers a medium-risk designation. Since then, weekly cases have skyrocketed, jumping from the 30s to triple digits in November, and staying there ever since.
The county reported 211 new cases of COVID-19 last week, the third-highest weekly total of the pandemic. The previous week was the highest, at 262.
Since the week of November 15, Lewis County has notched more than 1,000 of its nearly 2,000 total cases since the pandemic began in March.
Comparing Lewis County to the state in other metrics also paints a grim picture. The county is below the state’s daily testing average, and has a higher percentage of tests coming back positive. Compared to the state average, the region Lewis County is lumped into on the state dashboard also has a higher percentage of full acute care beds and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,947.
Of Monday’s cases, 14 were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 22 in district 2 and eight in district 3.
Ten people who tested positive were under 20, 10 were in their 20s, five in their 30s, 3 in their 40s, six in their 50s, six in their 60s three in their 70s and one in their 80s.
Five of Tuesday’s cases were in district 1, eight in district 2 and 4 in district 3.
Two people were under 20, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s.
Although county commissioners have this year appeared at events maskless, they offered more cautious messages this week in the face of soaring infection rates. On Monday, Commissioner Gary Stamper shared that he recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and despite a negative test, felt a sense of panic about spreading the virus.
“I would feel horrible if I ever gave someone (COVID-19), not doing my due diligence, and infecting someone with COVID,” he said. “It just really made me think. We value our freedom, obviously, more than anything else, but at the same time, at this time of crisis, pandemic, we need to be really smart about things … when you’re one of the county leaders, I have a huge responsibility to make sure that I’m doing the right thing.”
Commissioner Edna Fund also shared that of her eight close friends who recently tested positive, “one of those folks is fighting for his life.”
“This is real. And when it comes to people that you actually know, the numbers are numbers, but when you put names to people, that truly is a whole different way of looking at it,” she said.
At the same meeting, Anderson encouraged residents to look at the state’s data dashboard themselves to “get a sense of just how prevalent it is” before making plans with large groups for the holidays. He pointed to one recent day when approximately one out of every 1,000 county residents were diagnosed with the virus, and said while numbers like that can seem small, “if you’re out making close contacts, you will, in short order, put yourself in a position where you’re a close contact to a positive COVID infection.”
For more information, go go phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.