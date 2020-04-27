The Lewis County Board of Commissioners has scheduled its second virtual Economic Recovery Forum to strategize about post COVID-19 economic recovery for the county.
The forum is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the commissioners Facebook page and on YouTube, or via Zoom at zoom.us/j/601433474.
To participate by phone, call 888-475-4499. The meeting ID is: 601 433 474. If you plan to join by phone and would like the ability to speak during the meeting, please notify Candace Hallom at candace.hallom@lewiscountywa.gov.
