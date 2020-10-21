As schools continue to reopen, Lewis County’s infection prevention experts, part of the local consulting group IPAC, held their first live webinars for teachers and parents this week.
At the Monday and Tuesday meetings, Chief Executive Officer and infectious disease physician Preeti Kondal gave a sobering overview of the United States’ handling of the pandemic, which has launched the country into the No. 1 spot for COVID-19 deaths.
“Unfortunately, that’s not the top medal we want,” Kondal said.
Even with Lewis County’s relatively low number of deaths, Kondal drew attention to the “pretty exponential rise” in cases over the past three months. The number of deaths in the county has also tripled just this month, with eight new deaths.
In the virtual chat Monday, one unidentified teacher posed a question:
“There are quite a few teachers, myself included, that are worried about coming back once students return. … Do you have any other suggestions about what we can do to stay safe?”
Kondal’s response was a plea for everyone to wear masks and avoid group gatherings, saying success will be contingent on everyone doing their part. It’s a sentiment that sharply contrasts the “personal choice” mindset some Lewis County leaders have employed regarding the use of face masks. All three county commissioners have attended large gatherings with unmasked people, and Commissioner Bobby Jackson has insisted that individuals should be able to choose whether or not to wear masks, and early in the pandemic, Sheriff Rob Snaza went viral for telling an unmasked crowd, “don’t be a sheep,” just after the state mask mandate was announced.
But according to IPAC, having a significant number of unmasked residents just won’t work.
“Everybody plays a role,” Kondal said. “It’s going to be the full community that’s going to make this work.”
And with teachers’ health playing a critical role in whether schools can reopen at all, she encouraged them to advocate for themselves and not be afraid to ask others to put on their masks.
“It’s the hardest part telling someone else to do the same, because you can do your part, but if the other people aren’t doing their part, unfortunately, that puts you at risk, too,” she said.
That’s because masks are a form of “source control,” preventing droplets from entering the air and contaminating others. Kondal pointed out that “a huge number” — as many as 40 percent — of people who are COVID-19 positive are asymptomatic, but can still be contagious.
“If you’re asymptomatic, you may be okay, but you may be putting other people at risk, especially if you don’t know their underlying conditions,” Kondal said.
Anything from cancer, COPD, heart conditions, obesity and diabetes can put individuals at higher risk of severe symptoms or death from the virus.
Kondal and chief operating officer Angela Dickson acknowledged that masks have become an emotional issue in Lewis County. Kondal said everybody seems to be questioning whether masks work — “and the answer is yes. They do.”
As healthcare workers who have to wear masks all day, Kondal and Dickson said they understand how hard it can be.
“I know it’s difficult,” Kondal said. “If you need to take a break, step out alone, away from everybody else … but you have to wear it properly.”
“Properly,” Kondal and Dickson said, means over your mouth and nose — something residents and county officials alike continue to struggle with. Individuals should also take care not to touch their mask, which could contaminate their hands, or put their mask in pockets or purses, where it could spread droplets onto personal items.
The type of mask individuals wear matters to. Masks with valves and popular neck gaiters aren’t as effective, and could possibly aerosolize droplets, meaning they’re doing more harm than good, according to IPAC.
IPAC is still working with school districts to develop more comprehensive plans for reopening schools. According to Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson, the group is finishing up their school walk-throughs this week. Monday was the first week Lewis County Public Health recommended elementary schools begin bringing students back for in-person learning.
