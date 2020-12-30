Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 over Monday and Tuesday for a new total of 2,085 cases since March.
Of the three new cases announced Monday, two were from Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and one was from district 3.
One was in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 80s.
Another 49 cases were reported Tuesday, including 18 each in districts 1 and 2 and 13 in district 3.
Nine people were under 20, 10 in their 20s, 10 in their 30s, nine in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s.
In the week of Dec. 20 through 26, 172 people tested positive in Lewis County, the lowest number since the week of Nov. 22 through 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.