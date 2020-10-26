Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Monday afternoon announced three new cases of COVID-19. There have been 718 COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since March.
Two cases are people under 20 and one is a person in their 20s. One is is Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and two are in district 2.
Ten more people have also been listed as recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms started. A total of 337 people are now listed as recovered.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
