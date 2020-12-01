Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday afternoon announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, for a new total of 1,254.
Of those cases, 13 are in Lewis County Commission District 1, five are in district 2 and three in district 3.
Two patients are under 20, three are in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and three are 80 or older.
A total of 471 patients are now considered to be recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their symptoms began.
For more information on new cases, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
