On Thursday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,585.
Of Thursday’s cases, one person was under 20, nine were in their 20s, five were in their 30s, 11 were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was 80 or over.
Fifteen of the cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 10 were in district 2 and 12 were in district 3.
No additional recoveries were reported.
The total deaths in Lewis County remains at 18.
