Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,304.
Of Thursday’s new cases, 20 are from Lewis County Commissioner District 1, five are from district 2 and six are from district 3.
Three of the people who tested positive are under 20, six are in their 20s, six in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, six in their 60s and four in their 70s.
For more information, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
