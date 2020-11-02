Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, bringing the county’s total to 755 since March.
On Friday afternoon, one new case was reported. The person lives in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and is in their 20s.
On Saturday, six more new cases were reported, including three in district 1, two in district 2 and one in district 3.
Of those cases, one each was in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 70s and two were in their 60s.
On Sunday, 11 new patients were announced, including two in district 1, seven in district 2 and two in district 3. Five patients are under 20, two are in their 20s, three are in their 40s and one is in their 50s.
The total of recovered patients is now at 389. The definition of recovered is a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms start.
