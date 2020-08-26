The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is no longer recommending a test-based strategy to determine when to end home isolation of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced the changes this week, advising businesses to take a look at their policies for returning to work.
Lewis County Public Health & Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp said the new CDC guidance will take some strain off COVID-19 testing. People can get their lives back on track if they are no longer feeling sick without getting retested and waiting for the results.
Abplanalp also said, “Employers with policies that still require return-to-work testing should consider updating them to reduce unnecessary testing and streamline getting their employees back on the job.”
Researchers have reported that people with mild to moderate COVID-19 are no longer infectious 10 days after their symptoms began. People who become severely ill may remain infectious up to 20 days after their symptoms began, according to the county’s news release on the CDC guidelines.
The CDC’s guidance states that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms can discontinue home isolation if at least 10 days have passed since symptoms started and have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and other symptoms have improved.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.